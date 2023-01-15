5th Convocation of USTC on March 15

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 14: The 5th convocation of the University of Science and Technology Chattogram (USTC) founded by the late Dr Nurul Islam, Medical scientist and personal physician of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be held on March 15 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP will preside over the convocation ceremony while Deputy Minister of Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, MP will be present as special guest.

On this occasion, USTC Vice Chancellor Dr Jahangir Alam has addressed a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Saturday.

A total 9142 graduate and post graduate degree holders will participate in the 5th convocation, including more than 2 thousand foreign students from Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, Bhutan, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Arab Emirate.

Prof Dato Gs Ts Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman, Vice Chancellor, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) will be present as the convocation speaker at the convocation ceremony.











