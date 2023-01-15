Youth held with 48.5 kg hemp in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have arrested a suspected drug peddler with 48.5 kilograms of hemp from the capital's Motijheel early Saturday.

The arrestee is Rakibul Hasan Imon, 23, son late Tofazul Hossain of Habibpur village under Sonaragaon upazila of Narayanganj.

Lieutenant Colonel Arif Mohiuddin, commandant at the Rab-3, said tipped off, they conducted a drive in Motijheel area around 3:20am and arrested Imon with the hemp.

Apart from this, a pickup van used in the drug peddling was seized, he said.

During primary interrogation, the arrestee admitted that he had been involved in drug peddling in the capital and other parts of the country for a long time, the Rab official said. - UNB











