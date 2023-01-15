Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Youth held with 48.5 kg hemp in city

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have arrested a suspected drug peddler with 48.5 kilograms of hemp from the capital's Motijheel early Saturday.
The arrestee is Rakibul Hasan Imon, 23, son late Tofazul Hossain of Habibpur village under Sonaragaon upazila of Narayanganj.
Lieutenant Colonel Arif Mohiuddin, commandant at the Rab-3, said tipped off, they conducted a drive in Motijheel area around 3:20am and arrested Imon with the hemp.
Apart from this, a pickup van used in the drug peddling was seized, he said.
During primary interrogation, the arrestee admitted that he had been involved in drug peddling in the capital and other parts of the country for a long time, the Rab official said.    - UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16th death anniv of playwright Selim Al Deen on observed
Extortion case: Three ‘journalists’ held in Narail
5th Convocation of USTC on March 15
Youth held with 48.5 kg hemp in city
Construction works of Teesta Bridge going on in full swing
BD reports zero Covid death, 10 positive cases
University of Science and Technology Chattogram Vice Chancellor Dr Jahangir Alam
Toffael, Tuhin re-elected President, GS of KDA of Rangpur


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft