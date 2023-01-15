Construction works of Teesta Bridge going on in full swing

GAIBANDHA, JAN 14: The construction works of much-awaited bridge on Teesta river between Horipurghat of Sundarganj upazila here and Chilmari Kheyaghat point of Chilmari upazila in Kurigram district is going on in full swing.

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is constructing the bridge at a cost of Tk 730.85 crore which was provided by the government of Bangladesh and Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) of KSA jointly.

Earlier on January 25 in 2014, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally laid the foundation stone of the bridge through unveiling a plaque at Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium of the district town as the chief guest.

According to the schedule, the construction work of the bridge is to be completed in 2023.

Sundarganj Upazila Engineer of LGED Shamsul Arefin said, of the total cost, Tk 279.47 crore will be spent on the main bridge construction, Tk 10.25 crore will be spent on road construction, Tk 8.55 crore will be spent on river management and Tk 6 crore will be spent on land acquisition.

Executive Engineer of the LGED here Sabiul Islam said eight slabs installations have been completed out of 31. The construction works of the bridge would be completed within the stipulated time, he expected.

Engineer Arefin said construction works of about 25-km flood control dam from the area adjacent to the Horipur Bridge to Sundarganj upazila town, and the 50-km connection road from Dhaperhat under Sadullapur upazila to the Horipur Bridge are in progress.

The Bridge would have 30 pillars-- 28 will be on the inner part of the river and two will be on the outer part of the river. Construction work of those pillars is going on full swing.

On both sides of the Bridge, 3.15-km of the river would be brought under river management work, 57. 3-km roads-- 7.3 km from Chilmari Matikata area to bridge and 50-km from Dhaperhat to Haripur bridge area-will be constructed, he mentioned.

Local lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary visited the construction sites of the bridge recently and inquired about the progress of the work.

"The socio-economic conditions between Gaibandha and Kurigram people and the northern region would be changed after completion of the bridge," he said while speaking on the occasion.

During his visit, Executive Engineer of the LGED, its Upazila Engineer and local political leaders were present, among others. -BSS













