BD reports zero Covid death, 10 positive cases

Bangladesh on Saturday recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported ten coronavirus positive cases.

"Bangladesh reported 0.50 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,012 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,441 people and infected 20,37,356 so far.

The recovery count rose to 19,89,405 after another 98 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours, the statement added.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.65 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,441 fatalities, 12,944 occurred in Dhaka, 5,906 in Chattogram, 2,161 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,362 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 911 in Mymensingh divisions. -BSS













