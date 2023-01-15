Toffael, Tuhin re-elected President, GS of KDA of Rangpur

RANGPUR, Jan 14: Professor Toffael Hossain and Professor Dr Tuhin Wadud have been re-elected as President and General Secretary (GS) of Kurigram District Association (KDA) of Rangpur for the third consecutive term.

"They have been re-elected in the posts of the two-year term 25-member (2023-2025)executive committee of the organization formed in its annual general meeting held at a local hotel in the city on Friday night," a press release said here on Saturday.

Toffael Hossain, is a former Professor of the Department of English of Carmichael College, Rangpur and Dr Tuhin Wadud is a Professor of the Department of Bengali and incumbent Dean of the Faculty of Arts of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR).

The newly formed committee can add two members if needed. Apart from this, 28-member advisors of the organization were also elected in the meeting.

A three-member Election Commission with Former Treasurer of BRUR Professor Mozammel Haque as Chief Election Commissioner and Professor Dr Hamidul Haque Khandkar and Chairman of Siddique Memorial School and College Ferdous Alam Mukul as Election Commissioners conducted the elections.

Nine vice-presidents were elected from nine upazilas of Kurigram district.

The Vice-presidents are Dr Abdul Hakim, Professor Mohammad Ali, Sonali Bank Branch Manager Abdul Latif Sarkar, Siddique Memorial School and College Chairman Ferdous Alam Mukul, Bangladesh Betar Thakurgaon Deputy Regional Director Abdur Rahim, former government official ATM Salim Badsha, Major (retd) Harun- Or Rashid, College Teacher Nurul Islam and Professor Abdul Hamid.

Besides, the other members of the newly elected 25-member executive committee are Joint Secretary-BRUR Teacher Shahinur Rahman, Organizing Secretary- Businessman Abdul Mannan, Finance Secretary- Professor Mostafizur Rahman, Sports and Literary Secretary-Entrepreneur Md. Masudur Rahman Khan, Cultural Affairs Secretary- Bhaoyaiya ya Artist and Researcher Samrat Khandkar, Publicity Secretary- BRUR Official Fahim Miah. -BSS













