BCL leader gets job at RU

RAJSHAHI, Jan 14: A Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader, who sustained injuries fatally by Shibir attacks, got a job at Rajshahi University (RU) with the generosity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After getting instruction from the Prime Minister's Office the RU authorities gave appointment to Abdullah Al Masud on December 20.

Subsequently, Masud joined as store officer equal to section officer at RU Medical Centre on December 22.

On April 29, 2014, a gang of Islami Chhatra Shibir men attacked Masud and chopped him indiscriminately, severing his knee from right leg in front of Zia Hall while he was going to attend his class.

Meanwhile, Masud met Rajshahi City Mayor and Awami League Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at his city bhaban office on Saturday.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the job.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said the shibir terrorists' unleashed attacks on many BCL leaders and workers cutting the tendons of both hands and legs.

He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina kept information of the grassroots leaders and workers of Awami League and its associate organisations and their whereabouts. -BSS












