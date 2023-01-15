Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Turkish offensive in Syria 'possible any time': Ankara

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

ISTANBUL, Jan 14: A new Turkish ground offensive in Syria is "possible any time", a top aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday, despite a Moscow-brokered rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara.
The Kremlin is trying to end more than a decade of hostility between the neighbours that began when Turkey backed rebel efforts to topple President Bashar al-Assad at the start of the Syrian civil war. Turkey has since also launched a series of incursions into northern Syria, most of them targeting Kurdish forces it views as "terrorists".
Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said the Russian push for peace did not mean Turkey was abandoning the option of launching a new campaign that Ankara has been warning might happen for months.
"A ground operation is possible any time, depending on the level of threats we receive," Kalin told reporters.
"Turkey never targets the Syrian state or Syrian civilians."
His comments came two days after Assad said future talks with Ankara should aim for "the end of occupation" by Turkey of parts of Syria.
Turkey has military bases in northern Syria and also backs some local militias fighting against the regime.
Erdogan, who called Assad a "terrorist" in 2017, has opened up to the idea of meeting the Syrian leader ahead of Turkey's general election, now expected in May.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkish offensive in Syria 'possible any time': Ankara
US Republicans probe chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal
Raft of single-use plastic items to be banned in England: Govt
Thousands of devotees walk along the image of the Santo Nino
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot
Japan PM tells Biden that new era requires more military muscle
China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month
Europe will return to Russian gas, says Qatar energy boss


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft