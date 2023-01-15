Video
Sunday, 15 January, 2023
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 14: Brazil's Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country's Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted a request from the prosecutor general's office to include Bolsonaro in the wider investigation, citing a video the former president posted on Facebook two days after the riot. It claimed Luiz Incio Lula da Silva wasn't voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil's electoral   authority.
Although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot and deleted it in the morning, prosecutors argued its content was sufficient to justify investigating his conduct beforehand.
Otherwise, Bolsonaro has refrained from commenting on the election since his Oct. 30 defeat. He repeatedly stoked doubt about the reliability of the electronic voting system in the run-up to the vote, filed a request afterward to annul millions of ballots cast using the machines and never conceded.     -AP









