Pakistan welcomes world help on Kashmir: Foreign Office Spokesperson

KARACHI, Jan 14: Pakistan has always said that it would welcome the international community, including the United States, to play their role in promoting peace in the region, including facilitating dialogue and resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at a weekly briefing on Friday when a journalist asked whether Pakistan foresaw any mediatory role of the US which can provide an opportunity to open the closed doors for dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Commenting on an article claiming that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all set to visit Pakistan last year but at the eleventh hour everything got dropped, the spokesperson dismissed the report as speculative. -DAWN













