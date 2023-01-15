Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

With citizenship law, BJP aims to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

KOLKATA, Jan 14: Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen believes implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) could reduce the role of minorities in the country, while encouraging majoritarian forces. In an interview with PTI, he said India's father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi had worked for a "just polity, and a good sense of national identity", for all sections of society.
"As far as I can see, one of BJP's purposes (by implementing CAA) is to reduce the role of minorities and make them less important and, in a direct and indirect way, increase the role of the Hindu majoritarian forces in India and to that extent undermine the minorities," the economist said.
The CAA, through which the Centre wants to grant Indian nationality to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, was passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019, and the Presidential nod was received the next day.
Subsequently, it was notified by the Home Ministry. However, the law is yet to be implemented as rules under the CAA are yet to be framed.
"It's very unfortunate for a country like India which is meant to be a secular, egalitarian nation, and it has also been used for particularly unfortunate discriminatory action like declaring minorities, whether from Bangladesh or West Bengal, as foreign rather than indigenous. This is pretty demeaning and I would regard that to be a bad move basically," he said.
Asked whether the BJP-led central government has improved in its performance in these years, Sen replied in the negative.
"I do not think it has improved. I think what India needs is a recognition that every Indian has certain rights, and they come from their membership of the nation. That was after all what Mahatma Gandhi tried to do," he said.
Mahatma Gandhi did not try to cultivate one group against another, Sen said, adding that despite being "strongly committed Hindu in a religious way", he was willing to give Muslims much more standing than they had at that time before Independence.
"I think the move was for a fair culture, a just polity, and a good sense of national identity. Someday, India will regret the neglect of the minorities like Muslims," the economist said.
The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
Those from these communities who had come to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NASA discovers rare Earth-sized planet in a habitable zone
Pakistan welcomes world help on Kashmir: Foreign Office Spokesperson
With citizenship law, BJP aims to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Tunisian demonstrators carry placards during a protest in central Tunis
‘Disastrous’ flood warning in California as another storm hits
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Sweden inaugurates new satellite  launch site
US and Cuba to renew talks on law enforcement issues


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft