Tunisian demonstrators carry placards during a protest in central Tunis against their president on January 14, 2023. In July 2021, President Kais Saied sacked the government, froze parliament and seized far-reaching executive powers, later grabbing control of the judiciary -- moves opponents said aimed to install a new dictatorship in the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings. photo : AFP