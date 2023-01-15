Video
Sunday, 15 January, 2023
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAMALLAH, Jan 14: Two Palestinians were killed Saturday during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The two young men were shot dead by Israeli forces "during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin" in the north of the West Bank, the ministry said.
No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The Islamic Jihad militant group condemned the killings in a statement, describing the two men as "heroic martyrs" belonging to the group.
It said they were killed while trying to intervene against the "occupation forces which were carrying out a cowardly assassination operation".
The Israeli army said in a brief statement that it had launched "counterterrorism activity" near the village, during which "suspects shot live fire" at them from a passing vehicle.
"The soldiers responded with live fire. Hits were identified," it said, adding that no Israeli soldiers were reported injured.    -AFP


