7 killed, several injured in road accidents

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Jhenaidah, Sherpur and Feni.

Our Jhenaidah Correspondent reports three motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in Jhenaidah district on Saturday morning. The deceased were Shakil Hossain, 20, Rocky, 20, and Tushar Hossain, 38.

The accidents took place around at 9:30am in Kairgachi of Jhenaidah-Jashore Highway and Shailkupa upazila's Murotala areas.

Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana said Shakil and Rocky were going towards Jhenaidah town from Kaliganj riding on a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a brick-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit them. They died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rider Tushar Hossain was killed after being hit by a bus in Murotala area under Shailkupa upazila, said Shailkupa Police Station OC Aminul Islam.

Our Sherpur Correspondent added that three persons, including a man and his son, were killed and 3 others injured in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Sherpur district on Friday night.

Of the deceased, two were identified as Rafiq Miah,48, and his son Rabbi Miah,12, residents of Dohalia village of Jhinnaigati upazila.

According to police, Rafiq Mia and his son were going toward Nalitabari by a CNG along with three other passengers from Sherpur in the evening. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the CNG in Tatalpur area of Sherpur-Bongaon road, leaving three people dead on the spot and three others critically injured. Sherpur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Basir Ahmed confirmed the matter.

Our Feni Correspondet writes a school student was killed in a road accident in Panchgachia area of Feni Sadar Upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was Ashraful Haque Fahim, 15, son of Serajul Haque Bachchu of Panchgachia union. He was a student of Class IX at Panchgachia AZ Khan Memorial High School and College.

According to eye witnesses and police, the accident occurred when Ashraful reached in front of the Food and Fun Restaurant in the area riding on a motorcycle on Friday night. A bus of Jonaki Paribahan crashed him from the opposite direction and Ashraful died on the spot.

Police sent the body to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Legal action in this regard is under process, police said.













