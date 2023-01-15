High vegetable prices surprise both buyers, sellers alike

Although there is sufficient supply in the market in winter, vegetables are being sold at high prices in the markets of the capital. Not only the buyers, but also the sellers are surprised over the high prices.

Meanwhile, the price of rice has decreased in the retail market due to import from India. On the other hand, the wholesale price of eggs has increased. The prices of fish, meat and other daily commodities are almost normal.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that a kg of green chili was being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg. The price increased by Tk 30 to Tk 40 in two to three days.

Cauliflower and cabbage are still being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 each. Even 15 days ago, their prices were almost half. A gourd cost Tk 70 to Tk 80. The price increased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 in a week. Bitter gourd has reached Tk 80 per kg again. Earlier, it was sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60.

Beans were sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40, Radish Tk 25 to Tk 30, Eggplant Tk 30 to Tk 40, Tomato Tk 40 to Tk 50, Papaya Tk 30 and Carrot Tk 50 per kg.

Naznin Akhtar, a housewife who came to Karwan Bazar from Kalabagan, told the Daily Observer, "The price of some vegetables is very high. A few have also decreased.

The seller Akmal Hossain expressed surprise and said, "All things are expensive." Tomatoes are supposed to be Tk 20 to Tk 30 a kg, but they are selling at Tk 40 to Tk 50. Gourds are being sold at Tk 80 per piece. Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg of onion. Chinese ginger was sold at Tk 260 per kg, which increased by Tk 20 within a day. Garlic is sold at Tk 180 per kg, increased by Tk 30. Apart from these, local ginger and garlic are sold at Tk 150 and Tk 120 per kg, said seller Ariful Islam.

Due to the impact of Indian rice imports, the price of rice in the retail market has fallen by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg, the seller said. Miniket was being sold at Tk 65. Apart from this, Nazirshail was being sold at a price of Tk 80 per kg reduced by Tk 5 to Tk 10.

Abul Hsasan of Ahsan Enterprises said, "There is sufficient supply as Indian rice is being imported. The price of all rice has come down, but the price of Polao rice cannot be controlled. Good Polao rice is being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150, which was Tk 100 a few days ago."

He also said, "The price of rice will be low now. If rice comes from India, the price does not increase in Bangladesh. The price will increase again towards the month of April.

The price of eggs has increased from Tk 10 to Tk 20 a set of four.

Saiful Islam, seller of Segun Bagicha Kitchen market in the capital said, "The price of eggs has been increasing for the last 10 to 15 days. Every day egg price increased from Tk 10 to Tk 20 a set of four. Earlier, the price of 100 eggs was Tk 810 to Tk 820. Now it has stopped at Tk 960.

Prices of all types of chicken and meat except broilers remained stable. Sellers Nasir and Sohail said broilers were sold at Tk 150 to Tk 155 per kg with an increase of Tk 5 to Tk 10. Apart from this, red layer and white cock were priced at Tk 240 per kg.

A kg of beef was being sold at Tk 700. And the buffalo meat Tk 800 per kg, said Khokon, the seller. On the other hand, mutton was sold at Tk 1,000. Goat meat is sold at Tk 900 per kg.

Golam Rahman, president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has advised to give importance to the transportation and storage of products as these shoot up the price of various products including vegetables in the market.

He told the Daily Observer, "We should develop a system of preservation of raw products produced by our farmers. But that has not happened. That is why, the middlemen take more of the profits."

The sellers said that the price of fish is also stable. The demand for Hilsa fish has decreased in winter. Hilsa weighing more than 1 kg is sold for Tk 1000 to Tk 1200

Seller Shivcharan Das said, "In winter, Hilsa does not have that taste, due to which the demand decreases. Since the beginning of winter, the price of Hilsa has been Tk 300 to Tk 400 less per kg.

Prices of almost all types of fish remained unchanged. Among them, rui is sold at Tk 250 to Tk 350, katla Tk 300 to Tk 350, mrigel Tk 200 to Tk 300, shoal Tk 700 to Tk 800 per kg.













