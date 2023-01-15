Video
Ctg Port set to handle larger ships from tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 14: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), prime sea port of the country, is going to set up a milestone of its handling capacity with allowing the berthing of larger vessels on Monday.
For the first time in its history, CPA is going to allow berthing of ship with 10-metre draft and 200-metre length increasing its handling capacity.
The State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud, MP will attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest at Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) premises, Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer.
He said, currently, a vessel with 9.5-metre draft and 190-metre length can take berth at the CPA jetties.
The existing draft and length had been increased in 2015 by the CPA, he said. But earlier a vessel with 8.5-metre and 180-metre length could take berth at CPA jetties. Omar Faruk said that the CPA appointed a British company "H R Wellingford" to conduct the survey of Karnaphuli River on a larger scale on November 18 in 2020.
On the basis of the survey future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken, Faruk added.
An exact and proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report. The survey of the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210 kilometres began in January, 2021.
"Present decision to allow berthing of larger vessels has been taken up with the survey report of the British company,' CPA Secretary said.
The study was scheduled to be completed by ten months after the agreement is signed. So, the time schedule of the project was supposed to conclude in October, 2021. But the schedule had been extended further to June 2022 due to Covid pandemic.  As per stipulated time, the firm had submitted the report.
An amount of Tk 12 crore has been estimated for the survey.
The survey includes estimation of siltation, pollution, encroachment, installations on the banks of the river, dredging and morphological situation of the river.
It is the first of its kind during the tenure of Bangladesh to conduct such a survey in wide range including entire Karnaphuli starting from Kaptai Dam to the Outer Anchorage of Kutubdia.
According to river experts, the survey will provide adequate knowledge on the present situation of the River Karnaphuli.
The survey will help CPA to take proper decision on dredging, existing condition of navigational channel of the port, depth of the riverbed, and the situation of encroachment.
The decision of allowing the larger vessels in CPA jetties, will certainly put a positive impact on the country's import-export trade and will save billions of dollars in the transportation sector.


