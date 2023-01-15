Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM unwraps book on Bangabandhu

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, speaking at the joint meeting of the AL Working Committee, National Committee and Advisory Council at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, speaking at the joint meeting of the AL Working Committee, National Committee and Advisory Council at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday unwrapped a book titled "Bhengechhe Duyar Asechho Joyatirmoy", a compilation of reports and pictures published on Bangabandhu in different national and international dailies from 1966 to 1975.
The premier unwrapped the book at a joint meeting of Awami League (AL) National Committee, Central Working Committee and Advisory Council at her official residence Ganabhaban here, said a press release.
Joyeeta Prokashoni published the paper book edited by Special Security Force (SSF) Director General Major General Md Majibur Rahman, paying tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his historic Homecoming Day on January 10.
On January 10 in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader of the nation and supreme commander of the country's Liberation War, returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi after 290 days of captivity in Pakistan jail.
The 100-page book is featured with 95 first pages of different newspapers, including Dainik Azad, Dainik Ittefaq, Dainik Sangbad, Dainik Purbadesh, Daily Pakistan and later Dainik Bangla, Dainik Samaj, The Morning News, The Peoples, Pakistan Observer and Bangladesh Observer, where events and special reports, and pictures were published on Bangabandhu from 1966 to 1975, including his historic homecoming on January 10, 1972.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD ranks 40th out of 145 countries
7 killed, several injured in road accidents
Focus on emissions, says UAE’s climate talks and oil boss
Our peaceful movement bound to bring down govt: Fakhrul
High vegetable prices surprise both buyers, sellers alike
Ctg Port set to handle larger ships from tomorrow
PM unwraps book on Bangabandhu
Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft