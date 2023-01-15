PM unwraps book on Bangabandhu



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, speaking at the joint meeting of the AL Working Committee, National Committee and Advisory Council at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday. photo : pid

The premier unwrapped the book at a joint meeting of Awami League (AL) National Committee, Central Working Committee and Advisory Council at her official residence Ganabhaban here, said a press release.

Joyeeta Prokashoni published the paper book edited by Special Security Force (SSF) Director General Major General Md Majibur Rahman, paying tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his historic Homecoming Day on January 10.

On January 10 in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader of the nation and supreme commander of the country's Liberation War, returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi after 290 days of captivity in Pakistan jail.

The 100-page book is featured with 95 first pages of different newspapers, including Dainik Azad, Dainik Ittefaq, Dainik Sangbad, Dainik Purbadesh, Daily Pakistan and later Dainik Bangla, Dainik Samaj, The Morning News, The Peoples, Pakistan Observer and Bangladesh Observer, where events and special reports, and pictures were published on Bangabandhu from 1966 to 1975, including his historic homecoming on January 10, 1972. -BSS













