4 elderly devotees die on Ijtema ground, death toll now 7

GAZIPUR, Jan 14: Four more devotees died due to old age complications at the Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi on Friday night and Saturday morning.

So far, seven devotees have died during the first phase of the global congregation, said Jisanul Haque, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Haque, 63, son of Fazlul Haque of Jointapur in Sylhet district, Abu Taiab alias Abu Taleb, 90 of Gazipur district, Habibullah Habi, 68 of Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka, Mofazzel Hossain Khan, 70, son of Mobark Hossain of Dumuria upazila in Khulna district, Akkas Ali Shikdar, 50, son of Adil Uddin Shikdar of Munshiganj district, Abdur Razzak, 70, son of Abdul Rashid of Chattogram district and Habibur Rahman Hobi, 70, son of Rahmatullah of Narsingdi district.

Of them, Nurul Haque and Abu Taiab died on Thursday due to old age complications and respiratory problems while Habiullah, Mofazzel and Akkas died on Friday and Razzak and Habibur died on Saturday morning due to old age complications.

The first phase of Ijtema will end today (Sunday) with Akheri Munajat (final prayers). Ijtema is being held in two phases from 2012 to ease accommodation issues. UNB