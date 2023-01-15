Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

4 elderly devotees die on Ijtema ground, death toll now 7

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

GAZIPUR, Jan 14: Four more devotees died due to old age complications at the Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi on Friday night and Saturday morning.
So far, seven devotees have died during the first phase of the global congregation, said Jisanul Haque, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.
The deceased were identified as Nurul Haque, 63, son of Fazlul Haque of Jointapur in Sylhet district, Abu Taiab alias Abu Taleb, 90 of Gazipur district, Habibullah Habi, 68 of Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka, Mofazzel Hossain Khan, 70, son of Mobark Hossain of Dumuria upazila in Khulna district, Akkas Ali Shikdar, 50, son of Adil Uddin Shikdar of Munshiganj district, Abdur Razzak, 70, son of Abdul Rashid of Chattogram district and Habibur Rahman Hobi, 70, son of Rahmatullah of Narsingdi district.
Of them, Nurul Haque and Abu Taiab died on Thursday due to old age complications and respiratory problems while Habiullah, Mofazzel and Akkas died on Friday and Razzak and Habibur died on Saturday morning due to old age complications.
The first phase of Ijtema will end today (Sunday) with Akheri Munajat (final prayers). Ijtema is being held in two phases from 2012 to ease accommodation issues.    UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 elderly devotees die on Ijtema ground, death toll now 7
Metro station gates closed early as passengers overflow
Holiday market opens at Agargaon with SME products
Mild cold wave sweeping parts of country
Bangabandhu Tunnel eases Ctg people's life: Quader
Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon, an environmentalists platform,
Junaid Saki speaking at Ganatantra Macha
Dengue: 27 more patients hospitalised


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft