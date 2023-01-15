Metro station gates closed early as passengers overflow

Dhaka's Metro Rail system has experienced an overflow of passengers during the weekend due to the arrival of pilgrims in Dhaka to attend Bishwa Ijtema, the second-largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj.

The authorities were forced to close the gates at Agargaon Station 15 minutes before schedule on Saturday. The recently inaugurated Dhaka Metro Rail, the first in Bangladesh, is operating from the northmost station in Uttara to Agargaon with no halts at the intermediate stations from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The station gates open at 8 am and close at 12 pm.

An on-duty policeman was trying to explain to some passengers that the gates were closed as the station was filled with passengers, waiting to board the train.

Abu Bakar Siddique, a waiting passenger who wanted to go to Tongi via Uttara to attend the Islamic congregation, was frustrated with the closure of the gates ahead of time.

"I thought it would be easier to go to Tongi on the metro train, but the gates were closed while we were still waiting in the queue outside. That's not fair. Why should we suffer for its limited capacity?" he said.

Fahmida Naeem, another passenger waiting outside, said she wasn't allowed in even though she arrived at the station 20 minutes before the closure.

"I have to go back to Uttara. I know the schedule and that's why I came to the station before the last train's departure. But they [the authorities] didn't let me in," she said.

More than 100 passengers were waiting in the queue to enter the station.

