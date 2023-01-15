

'World class' Kane will break all records, says Conte

Kane is within one of Greaves' 266 goals for Tottenham and could break the record in style in the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.

The England captain also moved level with Wayne Rooney as the country's joint record scorer during the World Cup when he bagged his 53rd international goal.

Kane has 17 goals in all competitions for Tottenham this season and Conte expects him to shatter more landmarks in the future.

"We are talking about a world class striker and for sure he is going to beat every record," Conte told reporters on Friday.

"I think he deserves this but I want to always underline the other aspect, the human aspect of Harry.

"We are not only talking about a world class striker but also a really good man, a really good person and for us he is an important point of reference.

"I am sure that he is going to beat this record and he is doing something incredible."

Kane has had to shoulder an even heavier load than normal for Tottenham this season due to injures to Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, as well as Son Heung-min's slump in form.

Conte is confident that Kulusevski will return to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend, but was more guarded on the potential of throwing Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur back into action.

"For Kulusevski, he had a training session in the last few days with us. I think he is going to be ready to play," added Conte.

"About Richy and Rodrigo, both situations are

improving. For us, it is very important to have patience, especially because these are important players for a long period.

"To accelerate the process to risk the recovery and to lose them for a long period again, is not good, is not

positive." AFP

Tigresses start journey with massive victory over Aussies

Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-19 Women's team trounced their Australian counterparts by seven wickets on Saturday in the inaugural clash of the maiden ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa.

This is the seventh straight victory for the young Tigresses after a 5-0 series victory over Malaysia followed by seven runs (D/L method) win over South Africa and a three-run triumph over India in the pre-event warm-up matches of the ongoing World Cup.

Australia with eight Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) players in the squad won the toss and opted to bat first but lost both the openers cheaply as Bangladesh skipper Disha Biswas struck twice to sent Kate Pelle (5) and Paris Bowdler (7) to the dugout.

The 76-run 3rd wicket's partnership between Claire Moore and Ella Hayward helped Aussie girls to go for a decent total. Moore picked up the first fifty of the event, who was dismissed on 52 off 51 balls with seven boundaries meanwhile, Hayward got out on 35 off 39 with four fours. Lucy Hamilton scored two while Amy Smith and skipper Rhys McKenna were batting on 16 and 12 runs respectively till the last delivery of the innings as the Girls in Yellow were able to post 130 runs on the board for five wickets.

Biswas and Marufia Akter clinched two wickets each for 29 and 24 runs respectively and Rabeya Khan grasped the rest for 27 runs.

Needing 131, Bangladesh opener Misty Shaha was caught behind the wickets in the very first ball of the innings, which hardly had any impact on the Tigresses as another opener Afia Prottasha and one-down batter Dilara Akter stood a steady 66-run partnership to pave the way of victory for the team. Prottasha amassed 24 off 22 balls with couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries while Dilara, the leading Bangladesh scorer of the day was 10 short of a fifty, who sent the balls to the fence for seven occasions. After quick departure of the two set whiffers, Shorna Akter and Sumaiya Akter came to bat on and took devastating forms to wrap-up the game with 12 balls to go. Shorna remained unbeaten on 23 off 18 with twin boundaries and a massive as Sumaiya was batting on 31 off 25 with five rope-kissing shots as the Tigresses reached on 132 losing three wickets.

Chloe Ainsworth took two wickets for Australia as Rhys got one.

Dilara was adjudged the Player of the Match for her brilliant knock.

The Tigresses will take on Sri Lanka and the USA on January 16 and 18 in their respective next matches at the same venue.



















