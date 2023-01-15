Video
Kenya suspends 16 players and coaches for match-fixing

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NAIROBI, JAN 14: Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has suspended 14 players and two coaches for match-fixing after receiving a tip-off about cheating in the national league.
Among those suspended Friday were six players from Zoo Kericho FC, which was found guilty of match-fixing by FIFA's integrity unit in 2021 and expelled from the Kenyan Premier League.
The federation said it had suspended those accused, including one player from reigning Kenyan premiership side Tusker, until the matter was formally investigated.
"Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has received confidential reports alleging the involvement of various players and officials in match fixing activities," it said in a statement.
"In an effort to protect the integrity of the league... the federation has with immediate effect provisionally suspended these individuals pending the investigations of the matter by the FIFA and FKF integrity department."    AFP


