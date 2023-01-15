Video
Barishal blow Comilla after Shakib-storm

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sports Reporter

Barishal blow Comilla after Shakib-storm

Barishal blow Comilla after Shakib-storm

Fortune Barishal skipper Shakib Al Hasan's unbeaten 81-run knock off 45 deliveries only, helped them to post a massive 177-run total on the board on Saturday against Comilla Victorians, which they defended by 12 runs.
Winning the toss at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chattogram, CVs invited FBs to bat first and got early breakthrough as well. Barishal opener Mehidy Miraz got out on six while another opener Anamul Haque Bijoy scored run-a-ball 20. Chaturanga de Silva (21) and Ibrahim Zadran (27) got starts but couldn't prolong their innigs. Shakib, the captain, didn't disappoint FBs fans, who swung his bat till the last delivery of the innings with eight boundaries, who sent the ball out of the park for four occasions as FBs posted a healthy 177-run total on the board for six wickets.
CV's left arm orthodox Tanvir Islam hauled four wickets spending 33 runs while Nayeem Hasan and Khushdil Shah shared one wicket each.
Chasing a target of 178 runs, Victorians got good start from their openers as Pakistani recruit Mohammad Rizwan (18) and Liton Das (32) remained unbeaten to gather 42 runs together. All the CVs top order batters got start but none of them was able to convert to a big score. Skipper Imrul Kayes (28 off 15), Chadwick Walton (14 off 16), Jaker Ali (0), Mosaddek Hossain (27 off 19) and Hasan Ali (1) were below their best as Khushdil Shah's 43-run storm off  27 balls, went in vain. CVs stopped on 165 for seven from stipulated 20 overs as the defending Champions are quenching on the table losing all of the three games they played.
Shakib, de Silva, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Iftikhar Ahmed and Karim Janat shared one wicket each.
Shakib Al Hasan was named the Player of the Match for his slaughter work.







