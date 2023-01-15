Video
RAKUB makes TK 22.95 crore operational profit in 6 months

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

RAJSHAHI, 14: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) attained an operational profit of Taka 22.95 crore during the first six months of  2022-2023 financial year which is up by Taka 19.31 crore from corresponding period of 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The bank had attained operational profit of Taka 3.64 crore during the first six months of the previous financial year.
Md Zahidul Haque, Managing Director of RAKUB, told BSS that they have also attained an operational profit of Taka 44.8 crore in the last 2021-2022 financial year overcoming the loss of Taka 3.10 crore incurred in the previous fiscal year.
 The bank has also offset net loss of Taka 211.79 crore from Taka 272.64 crore in the last fiscal year. It attained the profit as a result of painstaking efforts of all officers and employees under a strong monitoring system.
 "We have arranged open loan disbursement programmes, loan fair, loan recovery grand camp and deposit collection fair in all 383 branches," he said.
 Meanwhile, the bank disbursed agricultural loans of around Taka 1,954.17 crore aimed at increasing crop production and boosting rural economy during the first six months of the current fiscal year.
 The loans were disbursed through 383 branches in the country's northwest region consisting of 16 districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.
 Apart from this, the specialized commercial bank also recovered loans of Taka 1,991.88 crore including classified loans of Taka 208.53 crore. It has collected deposits of Taka 657.94 crore during the same period.
 Headquartered in Rajshahi, the bank has set a target of disbursing Taka 3,250 crore loan during the current fiscal year. Target has also been set to recover loans of Taka 3,526 crore, including classified loans of Taka 500 crore, and raise deposit collection to Taka 3000 crore, said Managing Director Zahidul Haque.
All zonal and branch managers were asked to infuse more dynamism into business activities including loan disbursement and recovery especially the classified loan and deposit collection for the benefits of the bank and clients.
"We are very much hopeful about attaining the targets of disbursing loans in all the scheduled sectors within the stipulated time," he added.
As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industry sector in northwest Bangladesh the bank has adopted the effective work plan which is being implemented at the grassroots to make the credit programs easier.
"We have adopted special credit programmes for encouraging people for setting up solar power, biogas and waste management plants for generating eco-friendly and alternative power to face the power supply deficit," said Haque, adding, "Credit is being extended to all those on priority basis."
 He said the bank has enhanced its lending in multipurpose potential fields for boosting agricultural production, boosting food security and flourishing poultry and dairy sectors.    BSS


