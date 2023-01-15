

SJIBL re-elects Mohammed Younus as Chairman

In the same meeting, Mohiuddin Ahmed was re-elected and Abdul Karim (Nazim) elected as Vice-Chairmen respectively of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Re-elected Chairman Mohammed Younus has a long and creditable business experience more than three decades and engaged in Papers, IT, Insurance,

He is also the Managing Director of Galaxy Flying Academy Ltd.

Noted businessman Mohiuddin is the proprietor of Rupsha Trading Corporation and Mohiuddin Auto House. He is also the Chairman of Pecific Automobiles.

Mohiuddin Ahmed is the Vice-Chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Ltd. and Sponsor Shareholder of Islami Insurance Bangladesh Ltd.

He is the former Vice Chairman and member of the Governing Body of Southeast University. He is also a Director of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI).

The newly elected Vice-Chairman, Abdul Karim has been involved in business for more than three decades in United Kingdom.

He is the Chairman of London Tea Exchange BD, the Managing Director of Karim Enterprise Ltd and proprietor of Maharani Restaurant, Camden in UK. He is also the Director of UKBBCI Organization.

Moreover, he has been involved in social service work for a long time.

Besides, Abdul Karim is currently the Vice President of Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) and President of BeaniBazar Welfare Trust and Beani Bazar Jonokollan Shomitee, UK.











