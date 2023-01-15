SJIBL re-elects Mohammed Younus as Chairman

Video
Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

Mohammed Younus has been unanimously re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) in it's354th Board meeting held recently, says a press release.
In the same meeting, Mohiuddin Ahmed was re-elected and Abdul Karim (Nazim) elected as Vice-Chairmen respectively of the Board of Directors of the Bank.
Re-elected Chairman Mohammed Younus has a long and creditable business experience more than three decades and engaged in Papers, IT, Insurance,
Marchant Bank, Agro Sector, Fabrics and Cold Storages Trade Industry. He is the Managing Director of Sobhan Ice and Cold Storage Ltd., Younus Cold Storage Ltd., Ananta Paper Mills Ltd.,
Younus Paper Mills Ltd., Younus Fine Paper Mills Ltd., Younus Spinning Mills Ltd., Sharif Cold Storage Ltd.,Younus Newsprint Mills Ltd. and Younus Offset Paper Mills Ltd.
He is also the Managing Director of Galaxy Flying Academy Ltd.
Noted businessman Mohiuddin is the proprietor of Rupsha Trading Corporation and Mohiuddin Auto House. He is also the Chairman of Pecific Automobiles.
Mohiuddin Ahmed is the Vice-Chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Ltd. and Sponsor Shareholder of Islami Insurance Bangladesh Ltd.
He is the former Vice Chairman and member of the Governing Body of Southeast University. He is also a Director of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI).
The newly elected Vice-Chairman, Abdul Karim has been involved in business for more than three decades in United Kingdom.
He is the Chairman of London Tea Exchange BD, the Managing Director of Karim Enterprise Ltd and proprietor of Maharani Restaurant, Camden in UK. He is also the Director of UKBBCI Organization.
Moreover, he has been involved in social service work for a long time.
Besides, Abdul Karim is currently the Vice President of Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) and President of BeaniBazar Welfare Trust and Beani Bazar Jonokollan Shomitee, UK.







