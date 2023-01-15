

Exim Bank signs an investment agreement with BB

Recently, the signing ceremony was held at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank's head office in the presence of Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder. Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Director of Agriculture Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank Md. Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md. Anwarul Islam, Additional Deputy Managing Director and Head of Agricultural Investment Department of Exim Bank Sheikh Moin Uddin and high-ranking officials of the other banks were also present at the event.

It is mention worthy that Exim Bank achieved more than 100% target set by Bangladesh Bank in the agriculture and rural investment distribution since the financial year 2011-12 and received the certificate of honor given by Bangladesh Bank in every financial year.













Exim Bank has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to provide agricultural investment of Tk. 5000 crore under the Agricultural Refinancing Scheme to ensure food security in the country.Recently, the signing ceremony was held at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank's head office in the presence of Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder. Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Director of Agriculture Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank Md. Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md. Anwarul Islam, Additional Deputy Managing Director and Head of Agricultural Investment Department of Exim Bank Sheikh Moin Uddin and high-ranking officials of the other banks were also present at the event.It is mention worthy that Exim Bank achieved more than 100% target set by Bangladesh Bank in the agriculture and rural investment distribution since the financial year 2011-12 and received the certificate of honor given by Bangladesh Bank in every financial year.