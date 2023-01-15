

Global Islami Bank inks deal with BB

In presence of the Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder, Director of Agriculture Credit Department Md Abul Kalam Azad and Managing Director of Global Islami Bank Syed Habib Hasnat signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony recently, says a press release.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and higher officials, Managing Directors of different banks were also presented on the occasion.









