

BCI reelects Anwar-ul Alam as President

Mrs. Priti Chakraborty, Chairperson, Universal Medical Collage and Hospital Ltd. and Director FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry)) and Mohammed Younus, Managing Director, Younus Group and Chairman, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited, have been elected Senior as Vice-President and Vice-President respectively, says a press release.

The newly elected other directors are as under: Ordinary Class (16) are Shahidul Islam Niru, Dr. Delowar Hossain Raja, Ranjan Chowdhury, Mohammad Ismail Hossain, Zia Hayder Mithu, Rtn. Engr. Mohd. Mohabbat Ullah, Shah Alam Litu, Md. Mizanur Rahman, Nazmul Anwar, M. A. Razzak Khan, Mohd. Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, Md. Salim Jahan, S.M. Shah Alam Mukul, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md. Shahid Alam, K.M. Rifatuzzaman, Ruslan Nasir, Md. Khayer Mia, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury and Md. Mafuzur Rahman.

Newly elected board of directors on Saturday also took over charges at an event attended by former BCI President Shahedul Islam Helel.

Newly elected president, Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) said, The newly elected committee will take proper initiatives for the development of CMSEs as well as generating new entrepreneurs.









Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) reelected Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Chairman of Evince Group, as its President for a two-year term (2023-2025), according to election results announced on Saturday, by BCI Election Board Chairman Abdul Haque.Mrs. Priti Chakraborty, Chairperson, Universal Medical Collage and Hospital Ltd. and Director FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry)) and Mohammed Younus, Managing Director, Younus Group and Chairman, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited, have been elected Senior as Vice-President and Vice-President respectively, says a press release.The newly elected other directors are as under: Ordinary Class (16) are Shahidul Islam Niru, Dr. Delowar Hossain Raja, Ranjan Chowdhury, Mohammad Ismail Hossain, Zia Hayder Mithu, Rtn. Engr. Mohd. Mohabbat Ullah, Shah Alam Litu, Md. Mizanur Rahman, Nazmul Anwar, M. A. Razzak Khan, Mohd. Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, Md. Salim Jahan, S.M. Shah Alam Mukul, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md. Shahid Alam, K.M. Rifatuzzaman, Ruslan Nasir, Md. Khayer Mia, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury and Md. Mafuzur Rahman.Newly elected board of directors on Saturday also took over charges at an event attended by former BCI President Shahedul Islam Helel.Newly elected president, Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) said, The newly elected committee will take proper initiatives for the development of CMSEs as well as generating new entrepreneurs.