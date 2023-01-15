



SIBL signs agreement with BB

AbdurRoufTalukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present at the programme as chief guest and A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Deputy Governor, was present as special guest, says a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, and Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director of Agricultural Credit Department, Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement in favor of their respective organisations. Senior officials of both organizations attended the event.

















An agreement was signed recently between Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) under BDT 5,000 crore refinance scheme for providing agricultural loans to assure food security in Bangladesh.AbdurRoufTalukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present at the programme as chief guest and A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Deputy Governor, was present as special guest, says a press release.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, and Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director of Agricultural Credit Department, Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement in favor of their respective organisations. Senior officials of both organizations attended the event.