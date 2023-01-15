Video
Sunday, 15 January, 2023
Business

Infinix launches smartphone Note 12 Pro

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Infinix, the youth-favorite Chinese brand recently announced launching of smartphone Note 12 Pro, the latest addition to its Note series smartphone line-up.
The device features with Helio G99 processor, 256GB ROM+ up to 13GM Extended RAM, a 108MP ultra clear triple camera and a 6.7" FHD+ true color AMOLED display, says a press release.
Designed to stand out, the Note 12 Pro unleashes the true potential of smartphones. Delivering an unparalleled user experience, it will be able to cater to the ever-growing needs of today's youth.     
For the first time, a handset with the Helio G99 processor is being offered within this price range. The Helio G99 is an octa-core CPU with two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 Processors clocking up to 2.2GHz and a highly capable Arm Mali G57-class GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks, such as gaming and video editing. Compared to the G96 12nm, the power consumption of the G99 6nm processor is reduced by 10%.
With 8GB RAM, extended up to 13GB through memory fusion and a 256GB ROM, expandable up to 2TB, Note 12 Pro efficiently advances the possibility to multi-task from the mobile device while reducing lag and battery drainage. The memory fusion feature helps to quicken the apps' start time from 802ms to 307ms, reducing lag by up to 61%.
Featuring a 108MP cinematic triple camera and 16P selfie camera, Note 12 Pro is able to capture clear, bright, and vivid pictures effortlessly. The main camera is equipped with a 1/1.67-inch super large image sensor and supports 9-in-1 Super Pixel that enables an equivalent pixel area to reach 1.92 um and the ultra-large sensing area means more photons captured, ensuring sufficient light capture for clear and detailed pictures in all lighting conditions. The device also features Professional Night Scene Photography Mode and Professional Portrait Mode.
With a stunningly slim 6.7-inch FHD+ true-color AMOLED screen, the handset always provides clear and bright colors. With a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a 100000:1 color contrast ratio, the NOTE 12 Pro screens give rise to sharper, more true-to-life colors. With its 60 Hz Refresh rate, 180 Hz Touch Sampling rate, 92% screen ratio, and PPI density of 393, it offers a truly immersive visual entertainment experience.
Country Manager of Infinix Mr. Liu Yi said, "Note 12 Series is here to change the game for the youth. The superior performance of the Helio G99 chips helps the device to maximize performance in games, apps, and everyday activities. At Infinix, we are committed to providing our consumers, especially the youth, with an optimal smartphone experience within a competitive price range."


