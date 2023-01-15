Video
Smartphone Vivo Y16 with lucky draw available from tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

Vivo Y16 smartphone will be available in the market from tomorrow (Monday) with lucky draw at the brand's authorized shops. Buyers can enjoy the lucky draw buying a Vivo Y16. Even a single customer can have accessories for Tk 50 thousand from the lucky draw.
The pre-booking of this trendy and stylish smartphone started on January 11 and will continue till January 15 and  Vivo Bangladesh gladly informed that for the first sale week from 16th to 22nd January but excitement is waiting to welcome you at vivo's authorized mobile shop.
Vivo showrooms are currently running a lucky draw offer for their customers. Customers can easily get exciting gifts from there. And here are the three incredible offers - Customer Wish Fulfillment (Rs. 50,000), Cashback of Rs 3000, Cool Mug -100%. You can get one from these by purchasing our super stylish and cool Vivo Y16.
The smartphone uses 4 GB RAM with 4 GB extended RAM and 64 GB storage. By doing this, all the apps can be downloaded on the phone without any kind of trouble.
Another significance of Vivo y16 is its color and these are Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold, And the price is in your range which is just Tk 15,999.


