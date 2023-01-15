Video
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy start journey with 1st batch

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

The first training programme of Huawei_BUET ICT Academy starts on Thursday. Students will be attending the training for almost five months at the academy situated in ECE building BUET.
A launching ceremony was held in this regard at BUET campus on Thursday. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of BUET graced the event as the Chief Guest in presence of Prof. Dr. Quazi Deen Mohd Khosru, Dean, Faculty of EEE, BUET; Dr. Md. Aynal Haque, Head of EEE Department, BUET; Prof. Dr. Md. Rubaiyat Hossain Mondal, Director and Professor, IICT, BUET and Jason Li, Board Member, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, says a press release.
Prof Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of BUET, said, "As a nation that is progressing towards a fast-paced, ICT dependent future, it is the right time that we substantially equip our youth with all necessary, industry-fit, ICT skills. In such a situation, the Huawei BUET ICT Academy comes as a timely initiative, helping our young learners develop themselves in the field of ICT and taking Bangladesh closer to its Smart Bangladesh vision."
Jason Li, Board Member, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, "Huawei ICT Academy, a school-enterprise cooperation project, has been built with a vision to develop the talent ecosystem in Bangladesh by equipping young learner with practical skills necessary in the field of ICT. We believe that this collaboration with BUET will go a long way in helping Bangladesh achieve its visions related to creating skilled workforce in ICT for dealing with the challenges of tomorrow."
The curriculum of the ongoing batch is covering Routing and Switching (IP Networks), and 5G (Cellular and Mobile Networks). And gradually the academy will cover 83 certification programs on 19 different subjects in further courses. The course and certification will be coordinated by Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA). The participants will be given a chance to communicate with more than 3,000 instructors from around the world.
Interested candidates can learn more about registration and courses on the dedicated website of Huawei-BUET Academy https://gce.buet.ac.bd/facilities/huwaii-ict-academy
Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains - telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services - Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.
As a localized leading global ICT solutions provider, over the last 23 years, Huawei has been working closely with the ICT industry, telecom operators &amp; local partners to fulfill the dream of 'Digital Bangladesh' by bringing technical benefits to the people as well as contributing to the society with different CSR programs. Huawei is in Bangladesh, for Bangladesh! This is Huawei's call to action in Bangladesh, a way of thinking and a way of life that is built on collaboration.


