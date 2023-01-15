

PUMA opens its 4th store in Chattogram

The famous German sportswear brand PUMA started its journey in Bangladesh in 2019 through DBL, a leading industrial group of Bangladesh.

The PUMA store in Chattogram was inaugurated by world's one of the best all-rounders, Shakib Al Hasan. DBL Group Chairman, Abdul Wahed, Managing Director, M A Jabbar, Vice Chairman, M A Rahim, Deputy Managing Director, M A Quader and other high officials of DBL Group and PUMA were also present on the occasion.

Inaugurating the PUMA store, Shakib Al Hasan said, "It is a matter of great joy for the people of Chattogram that a world-class brand like PUMA has started its journey here. I believe they will like PUMA products just the way I like them".

In his speech MA Jabbar, Managing Director of DBL Group said, "After Dhaka, we are happy to take the initiative to open a PUMA store at Lalkhan Bazar, in the heart of Chattogram. DBL is walking towards the goal of giving the people of the country the experience of an international sportswear brand. We are hopeful that after Dhaka we will be able to offer the best products of PUMA to the people of Chattogram as well."

In this store located in Lalkhan Bazar, Chittagong, various Puma shoes, t-shirts, polo shirts, backpacks, travel bags, hand bags, jackets, caps, trousers, water bottles etc. are now available.

In 1948, PUMA was established by German national Rudolf Dazler. Currently, they operate in more than 120 nations.













