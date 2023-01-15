MBL holds Annual Strategic Business Conference

Video
Sunday, 15 January, 2023
Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The Annual Strategic Business Conference- 2023 of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) was held at Intercontinental, Dhaka on Saturday.
The heads of the 152 branches and 30 Upashakhas, Regional Heads and all Head of Divisions participated in the conference, says a press release.
Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of the Board of Directors was the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the conference.
A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Mohammad Abdul Awal Directors spoke in the conference as special guests. AMD Mati Ul Hasan and CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD also delivered their speech on the occasion.
Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP thanked the heads of branches, upashakhas and divisions for their sincere efforts to attain the organizational goals in last year. He also stated that banking sector took the lead to keep country's economic stability despite having challenges emanated from Russia-Ukraine war and recession over the world. Consequently, Mercantile Bank achieved the highest operating profit in its history, he added.
Bank's MD and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury provided the participating officials with significant guidelines regarding the achievement of the annual business targets of 2023. He also urged the concerned officials to emphasize on agriculture and SME loan to ensure food security of the country and sustainability of the rural economy. At the same time, the CEO called on his subordinates to enrich the customer services and ensure the tech-savvy banking.
DMDs Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury also present with other senior executives and officers of the Bank.


