

Patients now can pay Kurmitola Hospital bills thru Nagad

To this end, a tripartite agreement was signed among Nagad and Bangladesh Postal Department with the hospital authorities on Thursday at the administrative building of Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital.

Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad, and Brigadier General Md Fazlul Kabir, director of Kurmitola General Hospital, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Mohammad Monirul Islam, general manager of Key Stakeholder Relations, Nagad; Nakib Chowdhury, manager of Key Stakeholder Relations, Nagad; Dr AKM Mustafizur Rahman, deputy director of the hospital; and Lt Colonel Sheikh Sabbir Ahmed, assistant director of the hospital, were also present at the signing ceremony.

Because of this agreement between Kurmitola General Hospital and Nagad, from now on, patients can pay all types of medical bills through this state-owned MFS operator.

Besides, salary disbursements of Class-4 contractual employees of the hospital and its other day-to-day transactions will be made using Nagad.

Talking about the agreement, Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad, said, "Nagad always works to make life easier for people. As part of that, we have signed this agreement with Kurmitola General Hospital."

"Now, patients coming to this hospital for treatment can quickly pay bills using Nagad without having to wait in queues," he also said, adding that this will reduce the pressure in front of cash counters, which will eventually improve service quality.

Kurmitola General Hospital apart, the country's several other reputed hospitals are currently accepting payments through Nagad.

Moreover, customers can now easily pay electricity, gas, water and other utility bills through Nagad. Besides, salaries of various educational institutions, insurance premiums, loan instalments, credit card bills, etc. can be paid by the Postal Department's MFS carrier.















Patients attending Kurmitola General Hospital now can pay all treatment bills using Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department.To this end, a tripartite agreement was signed among Nagad and Bangladesh Postal Department with the hospital authorities on Thursday at the administrative building of Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital.Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad, and Brigadier General Md Fazlul Kabir, director of Kurmitola General Hospital, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.Mohammad Monirul Islam, general manager of Key Stakeholder Relations, Nagad; Nakib Chowdhury, manager of Key Stakeholder Relations, Nagad; Dr AKM Mustafizur Rahman, deputy director of the hospital; and Lt Colonel Sheikh Sabbir Ahmed, assistant director of the hospital, were also present at the signing ceremony.Because of this agreement between Kurmitola General Hospital and Nagad, from now on, patients can pay all types of medical bills through this state-owned MFS operator.Besides, salary disbursements of Class-4 contractual employees of the hospital and its other day-to-day transactions will be made using Nagad.Talking about the agreement, Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad, said, "Nagad always works to make life easier for people. As part of that, we have signed this agreement with Kurmitola General Hospital.""Now, patients coming to this hospital for treatment can quickly pay bills using Nagad without having to wait in queues," he also said, adding that this will reduce the pressure in front of cash counters, which will eventually improve service quality.Kurmitola General Hospital apart, the country's several other reputed hospitals are currently accepting payments through Nagad.Moreover, customers can now easily pay electricity, gas, water and other utility bills through Nagad. Besides, salaries of various educational institutions, insurance premiums, loan instalments, credit card bills, etc. can be paid by the Postal Department's MFS carrier.