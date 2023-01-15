Southeast Bank holds agent banking conference



Southeast Bank Ltd recently organized "Agent Banking Conference" at Head Office, Dhaka. Alamgir Kabir, FCA, Chairman of Southeast Bank Limited attended the Bank's conference, says a press release.Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge), Southeast Bank Limited, All the Agent outlet partners of Southeast Bank Agent Banking across the country, Divisional Heads of the Head Office of the Bank, All Regional Heads, All Head of Branches, All Heads of the Uposhakhas, In-charges of Offshore banking unit participated in the conference.Southeast Bank launched Agent Banking "SHAGOTOM" on historical 7th March, 2021 and its objective is to expand banking services for the unbanked people specially for farmers and small entrepreneurs to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services across the country. Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" continues to provide banking services through 'Tizarah'-Islamic and Conventional Agent Banking outlets across the country.