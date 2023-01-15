Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Customers trust a must to boost insurance  growth: FBCCI

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Customers trust a must to boost insurance  growth: FBCCI

Customers trust a must to boost insurance  growth: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has said regaining customer trust is a must for the insurance sector to boost its growth.
At a meeting of its standing committee on insurance Thursday in the capital, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said: "Insurance is one of the important sectors of the country's economy. However, a big challenge for this sector is a lack of confidence in it."
"We have to find a way out of this situation. All the stakeholders of this sector should play an active role to change customers' negative perceptions of it," he added.
"Also, we have not been able to use the potential of this sector; there is no alternative to developing a skilled workforce for future growth of the sector," the FBCCI president said.
FBCCI Vice-President MA Momen said, "It is very important now to go for the modernisation of the insurance sector as the time has changed."
Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, secretary general of FBCCI and former managing director of Life Insurance Corporation, said it is important to have actuaries for the development of the insurance sector. "If the sector comes under automation, many of the existing problems will be solved."    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet
RAKUB makes TK 22.95 crore operational profit in 6 months
SJIBL re-elects Mohammed Younus as Chairman
Exim Bank signs an investment agreement with BB
Travel demand boosts Delta results but labor cousts dent profit forecast
Global Islami Bank inks deal with BB
BCI reelects Anwar-ul Alam as President
SIBL signs agreement with BB


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft