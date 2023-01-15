

Prime Bank to get BB refinancing for digitally disbursed nano loans

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Kazemi Centre, Bangladesh Bank, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Bangladesh Bank has announced the refinance scheme of BDT 100 crore against Digital Nano Loans with an aim to expand the financial inclusion of marginalized population of the country.

Hassan O. Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank and Jayasree Bagchi, Director, Financial Inclusion Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; Md. Iqbal Mohsin, Additional Director, Bangladesh Bank; ANM Mahfuz, DMD and CBO, Consumer Banking, Prime Bank and senior officials of both the organisations.















