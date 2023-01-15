Liquidity crunch: The solution lies in the problem itself

The interbank lending rate jumped past the official rate on several occasions in last one and a half months as some banks desperately needed cash to stay afloat. They borrowed from other banks for one day at 6.8 percent interest rate or for two weeks at over 9 percent.

Those banks are, however, were supposed to lend money at a maximum of 9 percent rate. But they themselves borrowed at a higher rate and soaring non-performing loans (NPL), monstrous loan scams over the years among others made the situation worse.

Over the past several days, interest rate on overnight loans market has been 6.80 percent -- the highest in last six and a half years. This rate tends to rise when the demand for banks to borrow money from other banks increases for liquidity crunch.

The call money rate has been on rise since November when most banks started lending at short notice of 2-14 days at higher interest rates. The interest rates on these loans went up as high as 9.50 percent in December itself forcing the central bank to verbally impose a 9 percent cap on interest rate on interbank lending.

However, bankers say that trying to handle the situation in this way can make it further worse. Interest rates on loans must be based on market demand and supply, they add.

Amid depleting liquidity in the banking system, the government instead of taking loans from commercial banks for budget support is paying them back by borrowing money from the central bank.

According to Bangladesh Bank's data, the government has borrowed Tk65,605 crore from central bank in last six months, of which Tk33,355 crore has been used to repay loans to commercial banks.

The net debt of the government from the banking system in the first six months of the financial year 2022-23 stood at Tk32,249 crore.

Basically, the central bank provides the government with loans against treasury bills and bonds. These bonds with atenure of 1-20 years are being purchased by the central bank itself.

The interest rate on long-term government bonds shot up to 8.95 percent in the last auction called by the Bangladesh Bank on 28 December - at a time when the lending rate cap was 9 percent.

The central bank releasing money means releasing high power money in the market. If lending by the central bank increases, the supply of money in the market increases to adds to inflation pressure.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, said the central bank should now lift the interest rate cap. Interest rate should be market-based. Noting that the reserve money should not be increased, the economist said the rise in reserve money means an increase in money supply in the market to trigger inflation.

Zahid Hussain said if deposits don't increase, it will be difficult to deal with the liquidity crisis; people must be encouraged to make deposits.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) has emphasized on the need to lift the interest rate cap and the government must stop money laundering. "The dollar crisis is linked with money laundering. We have to stop it to stop the dollar crisis," he said.















