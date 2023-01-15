Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air freight forwarders demand payments in taka from airlines

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh air freight forwarders are in a dilemma over the exchange rate of the US dollar against the local currency, the taka, which is costing them some Tk4 to Tk5 (about $0.04) per dollar when they pay airlines.
The forwarders are demanding that the freight rate should be fixed in the local currency instead, as it is in some other countries, including in South Asia.
They recently wrote to the Bangladesh Bank (central bank) Governor of saying due to conversion rate differences, they are incurring a huge financial loss, which is threatening their existence.
They added that, owing to a global fall in demand, the shipment of goods by air had fallen significantly and there was little cargo to handle, reports The Loadstar, the London-based news portal for global shipping news
Dhaka is now seeing fewer freighters because of the weak demand, and the number of passenger flights has also dropped, said Nasir Ahmed Khan, director of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, told The Loadstar.
For the first time, a 200-metre vessel with a 10-metre draught will berth in Chittagong port on Monday last, part of the port's effort to accommodate larger vessels and enhance productivity.
A 200-metre vessel will be able to carry nearly 4,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent Units), and port spokesperson Omar Faruk said the authority would soon issue a circular informing all shipping companies the port was ready to accommodate this class of ship.
He said the more containers on a ship, the better the port's turnaround time and productivity, and added that costs for shippers would also fall.
UK-based consultancy HR Wallingford has helped the port authority to find ways to accommodate larger ships. It revealed that if more dredging could be done at points of the outer anchorage, as well as some engineering works at the Gupta Khal area of the river, vessels of up to 225 metres, with an 11-metre draught, would be also be able to berth.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet
RAKUB makes TK 22.95 crore operational profit in 6 months
SJIBL re-elects Mohammed Younus as Chairman
Exim Bank signs an investment agreement with BB
Travel demand boosts Delta results but labor cousts dent profit forecast
Global Islami Bank inks deal with BB
BCI reelects Anwar-ul Alam as President
SIBL signs agreement with BB


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft