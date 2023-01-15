Air freight forwarders demand payments in taka from airlines

Bangladesh air freight forwarders are in a dilemma over the exchange rate of the US dollar against the local currency, the taka, which is costing them some Tk4 to Tk5 (about $0.04) per dollar when they pay airlines.

The forwarders are demanding that the freight rate should be fixed in the local currency instead, as it is in some other countries, including in South Asia.

They recently wrote to the Bangladesh Bank (central bank) Governor of saying due to conversion rate differences, they are incurring a huge financial loss, which is threatening their existence.

They added that, owing to a global fall in demand, the shipment of goods by air had fallen significantly and there was little cargo to handle, reports The Loadstar, the London-based news portal for global shipping news

Dhaka is now seeing fewer freighters because of the weak demand, and the number of passenger flights has also dropped, said Nasir Ahmed Khan, director of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, told The Loadstar.

For the first time, a 200-metre vessel with a 10-metre draught will berth in Chittagong port on Monday last, part of the port's effort to accommodate larger vessels and enhance productivity.

A 200-metre vessel will be able to carry nearly 4,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent Units), and port spokesperson Omar Faruk said the authority would soon issue a circular informing all shipping companies the port was ready to accommodate this class of ship.

He said the more containers on a ship, the better the port's turnaround time and productivity, and added that costs for shippers would also fall.

UK-based consultancy HR Wallingford has helped the port authority to find ways to accommodate larger ships. It revealed that if more dredging could be done at points of the outer anchorage, as well as some engineering works at the Gupta Khal area of the river, vessels of up to 225 metres, with an 11-metre draught, would be also be able to berth.











