First holiday market with SME products opens at city’s Agargaon

Bangladesh's first holiday market with products from SME entrepreneurs has opened in the capital Dhaka on Friday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi opened the DNCC-Oikko Holiday Market at ICT Road in Agargaon around 11:30am.

"It [the market] should not be mismanaged in any way. Dhaka North City Corporation will take initiative to expand its scope and manage it beautifully," he said.

"This holiday market was on the list of our campaign promises. We're taking the initiative to set up holiday markets in all 54 wards of DNCC. We'll implement it very soon," Atiqul Islam said.

DNCC and Oikko Foundation, a non-profit body working for the country's Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSME) sector, co-organised this market as a pilot project, said the mayor.

The market will operate on two weekly holidays, Friday and Saturday. Shopkeepers will set up their shops in this market in the wide parking area on the north and south sides of the ICT Road.

A total of 100 stalls have been set up on both sides of the road, 50 on each side. "Involve women entrepreneurs more in such initiatives. Half of our country's population is women, and the number is slightly more if we consider voters. So we can't go too far leaving these women behind." Atiq said.

"They have to be involved in everything. Through them, we can go further," the commerce minister said, appreciating the initiative to open market on week end holidays.

CMSME entrepreneurs set up shop with their products on the opening day. Shopkeepers displayed leather and jute products, handicrafts, fashion and lifestyle products, and home decor products.

Some have also showcased organic products, agricultural and food products and beverages of hilly regions. There is also a nursery. The market attracted crowds from the first day. The number of women entrepreneurs was high.

"I've decorated my shop with hand-woven garments carrying different social and cultural traditions of our country," Tahura Banu Iti, from a shop called Karushilpa, told bdnews24.com.

"People are coming. Some good results will come from this fair if it is run regularly and systematically," one entrepreneur said.

Shahnaz Parvin, a housewife who came to see the products in the market, said: "There are many organic foods here - like tea leaves, mushrooms, bags, clothes. This is a good initiative. We can come for a little shopping on holidays."














