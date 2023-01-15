Video
Sunday, 15 January, 2023
Business

BB to announce new half yearly Monetary Policy today

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will announce its Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) today (Sunday) for the second half of the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).
 BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder will formally announce the MPS at a press conference at the central bank headquarters in the capital, a BB press release said.
The governor will also brief journalists on the outcome of the current MPS in managing inflation, driving inflow of private sector credit and propelling economic growth.
 Earlier on June, 2022, the BB unveiled a 'cautious' MPS for the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23).
 In the MPS, the central bank projected a domestic credit growth ceiling at 18.2 percent in the fiscal FY23 accommodating 14.1 percent credit growth in the private sector and 36.3 percent in the public sector.


