Two ‘commit suicide’ in Mymensingh, Chuadanga

Two people including a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Chuadanga, on Saturday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Russell, 25, a resident of Chhipan Village of the upazila.

According to police and local sources, the young man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in the house early Saturday due to a family dispute.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

OC of Gafargaon Police Station Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHUADANGA: A schoolgirl has allegedly been committed suicide in Alamdanga Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Liza Khatun, 13, daughter of Liton Ali, a resident of Jorgachha Village under Nagdah Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at a local school.

Police and local sources said the girl has committed suicide by hanging herself in her house at early hours due to a dispute with her younger brother over mobile phone games.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Gholdari Police Camp Nazir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.