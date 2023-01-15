Women entrepreneur fair begins in Gaibandha



GAIBANDHA, Jan 14: A three-day-long women entrepreneur fair began at Poura Park of the town here on Friday amid much festivity to the concerned.

'Gaibandha Got Talent' has arranged the fair for the women entrepreneurs who make various types of products at home and sell these through online.

The objective of the fair is to increase their acquaintance and promote the products to the customers in a bid to make their business profitable and sustainable.

In the fair, the organizers have set up as many as 75 stalls where different types of products including Pajama, Panjabi, Fatua, three-piece, bed-sheet and sweater for the children and mothers are being displayed for the customers.

Maleka Afsari, an entrepreneur, said many customers are coming to the fair defying the inclement weather. Trading conditions are also good, she commented.

Like Maleka Afsari, other entrepreneurs also expressed their satisfaction over the selling of the products.

Apart from garment products, various types of cakes and pithas prepared by women entrepreneurs are being sold in the fair.

Mahamuda Akter, a customer said the stall owners are selling products in affordable price.

Talking to the correspondent, a number of entrepreneurs expressed their happiness and said such type of fair would help them reach their destination.









