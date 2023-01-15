Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Biting cold makes life miserable in Bogura

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent


Biting cold makes life miserable in Bogura

Biting cold makes life miserable in Bogura

BOGURA, Jan 14: Shivering cold is prevailing in the district. Mercury level is continuing to fall. The sun visibility is remaining faded. Public suffering is going up.
According to the meteorological (Met) office in Bogura, the lowest temperature of 9 degree Celsius was recorded on Wednesday in the district.   
The temperature improved on Tuesday at lowest 11 degree Celsius. By in a day gap, it decreased by 2 degree Celsius.
According to local sources, the life has come to a standstill in Bogura. Mothers are going to hospitals for applying nebulizers to their children.
Himalayan cold breeze is flowing over the district to cripple life and work.
Met Office recorded 10.2 degree Celsius temperature in the district on Saturday. After evening, people are leaving the town.
Supervisor of Mohammad Ali Hospital ATM Nuruzzaman said, patients are coming to the hospital everyday with different cold diseases including tough breath and diarrhoea. But no death has yet been reported, he added.
After 1-2 days affected children are curing and going back to houses, the supervisor maintained.   
So far, 7,000 blankets have been distributed among cold-hit people in 12 upazilas of the district and Bogura Municipality.
Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam expressed his hope for more winter clothes and cash money from the relief ministry.
With the sun setting, the cold breeze starts flow increasingly while people get confined in houses after the evening.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Mymensingh, Chuadanga
Women entrepreneur fair begins in Gaibandha
Biting cold makes life miserable in Bogura
Rajshahi farmers busy planting onion saplings
Seven killed in separate road mishaps
Rare owls rescued at Bochaganj
Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit Bede people
Obituary


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft