



Biting cold makes life miserable in Bogura

According to the meteorological (Met) office in Bogura, the lowest temperature of 9 degree Celsius was recorded on Wednesday in the district.

The temperature improved on Tuesday at lowest 11 degree Celsius. By in a day gap, it decreased by 2 degree Celsius.

According to local sources, the life has come to a standstill in Bogura. Mothers are going to hospitals for applying nebulizers to their children.

Himalayan cold breeze is flowing over the district to cripple life and work.

Met Office recorded 10.2 degree Celsius temperature in the district on Saturday. After evening, people are leaving the town.

Supervisor of Mohammad Ali Hospital ATM Nuruzzaman said, patients are coming to the hospital everyday with different cold diseases including tough breath and diarrhoea. But no death has yet been reported, he added.

After 1-2 days affected children are curing and going back to houses, the supervisor maintained.

So far, 7,000 blankets have been distributed among cold-hit people in 12 upazilas of the district and Bogura Municipality.

Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam expressed his hope for more winter clothes and cash money from the relief ministry.

With the sun setting, the cold breeze starts flow increasingly while people get confined in houses after the evening.









