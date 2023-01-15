Video
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:03 AM
Home Countryside

Rajshahi farmers busy planting onion saplings

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

Rajshahi farmers busy planting onion saplings

Rajshahi farmers busy planting onion saplings

RAJSHAHI, Jan 14: growers are passing busy time in planting onion saplings in the district.
According to field sources, favourable weather has been prevailed in the district for the last few days.
Grower Hafiz Sarkar said, from planting to harvesting, the farming cost of onion stands at about Tk 20,000 per bigha. If there is no natural disaster, the production is almost 50-55 maunds of onion per bigha.
Commercial onion cultivation is increasing in different Barind areas including Rajshahi. This season Department of Agriculture (DAE), and farmers are expecting bumper production of onion.
Hajar Ali, a grower of Khajura Village in Mohanpur Upazila, said, in the last season, he cultivated onion on 3 bighas of land and got good prices. So he is planting 7 bighas.
Sources at the DAE said, the agriculture department is monitoring onion farming. The price of onion totally depends on market management.


