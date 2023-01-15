Video
Home Countryside

Seven killed in separate road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Seven people have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Feni, Sherpur, Narayanganj, and Joypurhat, in two days.   
FENI: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Panchgachia area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Ashraful Haque Fahim, 15, son of Serajul Haque Bachchu, a resident of Panchgachia Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Panchgachia AZ Khan Memorial High School and College.
According to the eyewitnesses and police, a bus of 'Jonaki Paribahan' crashed him coming from the opposite direction when Ashraful reached in front of the Food and Fun Restaurant in the area riding by a motorcycle at night, leaving Ashraful dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, legal action will be taken in this regard, police said.
SHERPUR: Three persons including a man and his son were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Of the deceased, two were identified as Rafiq Mia, 48, and his son Rabbi Mia,12, residents of Dohalia Village in Jhinnaigati Upazila.
According to police and local sources, Rafiq Mia and his son were going toward Nalitabari riding by a CNG along with three other passengers from Sherpur in the evening. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the CNG in Tatalpur area on the Sherpur-Bongaon road, leaving three people dead on the spot and three others critically injured.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Two female readymade garment workers were killed as a bus hit the duo while they were crossing a road in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased are Popi Begum, 23, and Nurun Nahar, 30, workers of Square Garment.
According to sources, a bus hit 20 to 25 RMG workers when they were crossing a road in Kanchpur area at about 9.00pm, leaving five to six workers injured.
Of the injured, Popi succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital in the district while Nurun Nahar in Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Kanchpur Highway Police Station OC Abul Kashem Azad confirmed the matter.
JOYPURHAT: A man was killed and another was injured after a truck ran over their motorcycle in Panchbibi area of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 30, son of Abdul Karim of Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur district. The injured was Sohel Rana, 28. Both were the workers of Arnu Jute Mills at Hakimpur in Hili.
According to the sources, the duo was going to Jaypurhat to purchases products for the jute mill.  Officer-in-charge of Jaypurhat police station Sirajul Islam said the accident occurred when a truck and the motorcycle collided head on at Gatanshahor intersection in Panchbibi area of Joypurhat district around 3pm Thursday.
They were rushed to Joypurhat Modern District Hospital where on duty doctors declared Saiful dead.
The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy. An unnatural death case was filed in this regard, the OC added.


