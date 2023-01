BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, Jan 14: Five rare baby barn owls (Lokkhi Pecha) were found at an abandoned house in Bochaganj Upazila of the district recently.

The owls have now been kept under observation at the local Upazila Livestock Office and Veterinary Hospital.

Upazila Forest Officer Niranjan Chandra Roy said van-puller Mokhlesur Rahman spotted the rare birds at his abandoned house on while he was going to break it down.