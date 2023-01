Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit Bede people













Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit Bede people in Kaliganj Upazila of Jhenidah on Friday. Chairman of Uttaran Foundation, Additional IGP and Chief of Tourist Police Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar) organized the overall arrangement of the blankets. A total of 700 men and women got blankets. The photo shows Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj PS Abdur Rahim Molla ssen distributing the blankets. photo: observer