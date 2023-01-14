Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Cocolate Patishapta Pitha

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Cocolate Patishapta Pitha

Cocolate Patishapta Pitha

Nadia Natasa
She Completed Asian Cuisine Course at ICI and by profession she is a culinary artiste.
Ingredients:
For the stuffing
v    Dark chocolate 1/2 cup
v    Powder milk 1/2 cup
v    Liquid milk 1/2 cup
v    Sugar 4/5 tsp
v    Rice flour 1 tsp

For the batter
v    1 cup all-purpose Flour
v     cup Rice Flour
v     cup fine Semolina
v     cup Sugar
v    2 cups Milk, at room temperature
v    1-2 tbsps Oil to fry the patishapta
v    Salt for taste


Cocolate Patishapta Pitha

Cocolate Patishapta Pitha

Method: For the stuffing
1.    Put a pan on flame and allow it to become completely dry. Add 1 teaspoon ghee (Clarified butter) into the pan and allow it to melt. Then add liquid milk into the pan and toss it over medium low flame for 2 minutes and add chocolate, sugar, powdered milk to it, add rice flour and a nice chocolate aroma comes out of it.
2.    Cover the pan and cook it in lowest flame for 2-3 minutes. Stir in regular intervals.
3.    Transfer the chocolate mixture on a separate plate to cool down.
4.    Take small portion of the mixture in your hand and press it in between your palms to make a narrow cylindrical shape like a log with it. Repeat the process with rest of the coconut mixture.
For the batter
1.    Take a large mixing bowl and add 1 cup all-purpose flour, cup rice flour, cup semolina and cup sugar, one by one into it.
2.    Mix all the dry ingredients with a whisker or spoon.
3.    Add 2 cups milk (at room temperature) into the bowl and make a smooth lumps-free thin batter. Cover the bowl and allow it to rest for an hour.
For making patishapta
1.    Take a non-stick pan and put it on low flame. Allow the pan to become completely dry and heat up moderately.
2.    Make a thin coating of oil or ghee in the pan either with brush or with the head of a clean brinjal stem.
3.    Take patishapta batter (Step 9) with a spoon and pour it at the centre of the pan.
4.    Swirl the pan quickly to spread the batter evenly to make a thin and round chapped.
5.    Place the cylindrical stuffing (Step 6) at one end of the chap.
6.    With the help of a spatula, fold it gently to a roll from the side of stuffing and continue till end. Hold the end of folding towards the bottom side of the pan for 2-3 seconds to seal it properly.
7.    Transfer the patishapta pitha on a separate plate. Again, brush oil into the pan and repeat the whole process to prepare patishapta with rest of the batter and stuffing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cocolate Patishapta Pitha
PoushPitha Fest Indulgence @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Curtain closes for Dhaka Lit Fest 2023
Hoodies craze as winter men’s fashion
Bishwo Rang moving ahead with distinction  
Recipe
Baby Care & Comfort brings baby products
Honda launches 'special campaign' on new year


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft