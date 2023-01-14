|
Recipe
Cocolate Patishapta Pitha
|
Nadia Natasa
She Completed Asian Cuisine Course at ICI and by profession she is a culinary artiste.
Ingredients:
For the stuffing
v Dark chocolate 1/2 cup
v Powder milk 1/2 cup
v Liquid milk 1/2 cup
v Sugar 4/5 tsp
v Rice flour 1 tsp
For the batter
v 1 cup all-purpose Flour
v cup Rice Flour
v cup fine Semolina
v cup Sugar
v 2 cups Milk, at room temperature
v 1-2 tbsps Oil to fry the patishapta
v Salt for taste
Method: For the stuffing
1. Put a pan on flame and allow it to become completely dry. Add 1 teaspoon ghee (Clarified butter) into the pan and allow it to melt. Then add liquid milk into the pan and toss it over medium low flame for 2 minutes and add chocolate, sugar, powdered milk to it, add rice flour and a nice chocolate aroma comes out of it.
2. Cover the pan and cook it in lowest flame for 2-3 minutes. Stir in regular intervals.
3. Transfer the chocolate mixture on a separate plate to cool down.
4. Take small portion of the mixture in your hand and press it in between your palms to make a narrow cylindrical shape like a log with it. Repeat the process with rest of the coconut mixture.
For the batter
1. Take a large mixing bowl and add 1 cup all-purpose flour, cup rice flour, cup semolina and cup sugar, one by one into it.
2. Mix all the dry ingredients with a whisker or spoon.
3. Add 2 cups milk (at room temperature) into the bowl and make a smooth lumps-free thin batter. Cover the bowl and allow it to rest for an hour.
For making patishapta
1. Take a non-stick pan and put it on low flame. Allow the pan to become completely dry and heat up moderately.
2. Make a thin coating of oil or ghee in the pan either with brush or with the head of a clean brinjal stem.
3. Take patishapta batter (Step 9) with a spoon and pour it at the centre of the pan.
4. Swirl the pan quickly to spread the batter evenly to make a thin and round chapped.
5. Place the cylindrical stuffing (Step 6) at one end of the chap.
6. With the help of a spatula, fold it gently to a roll from the side of stuffing and continue till end. Hold the end of folding towards the bottom side of the pan for 2-3 seconds to seal it properly.
7. Transfer the patishapta pitha on a separate plate. Again, brush oil into the pan and repeat the whole process to prepare patishapta with rest of the batter and stuffing.