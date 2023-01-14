

Cocolate Patishapta Pitha

She Completed Asian Cuisine Course at ICI and by profession she is a culinary artiste.

Ingredients:

For the stuffing

v Dark chocolate 1/2 cup

v Powder milk 1/2 cup

v Liquid milk 1/2 cup

v Sugar 4/5 tsp

v Rice flour 1 tsp



For the batter

v 1 cup all-purpose Flour

v cup Rice Flour

v cup fine Semolina

v cup Sugar

v 2 cups Milk, at room temperature

v 1-2 tbsps Oil to fry the patishapta

v Salt for taste





Cocolate Patishapta Pitha

1. Put a pan on flame and allow it to become completely dry. Add 1 teaspoon ghee (Clarified butter) into the pan and allow it to melt. Then add liquid milk into the pan and toss it over medium low flame for 2 minutes and add chocolate, sugar, powdered milk to it, add rice flour and a nice chocolate aroma comes out of it.

2. Cover the pan and cook it in lowest flame for 2-3 minutes. Stir in regular intervals.

3. Transfer the chocolate mixture on a separate plate to cool down.

4. Take small portion of the mixture in your hand and press it in between your palms to make a narrow cylindrical shape like a log with it. Repeat the process with rest of the coconut mixture.

For the batter

1. Take a large mixing bowl and add 1 cup all-purpose flour, cup rice flour, cup semolina and cup sugar, one by one into it.

2. Mix all the dry ingredients with a whisker or spoon.

3. Add 2 cups milk (at room temperature) into the bowl and make a smooth lumps-free thin batter. Cover the bowl and allow it to rest for an hour.

For making patishapta

1. Take a non-stick pan and put it on low flame. Allow the pan to become completely dry and heat up moderately.

2. Make a thin coating of oil or ghee in the pan either with brush or with the head of a clean brinjal stem.

3. Take patishapta batter (Step 9) with a spoon and pour it at the centre of the pan.

4. Swirl the pan quickly to spread the batter evenly to make a thin and round chapped.

5. Place the cylindrical stuffing (Step 6) at one end of the chap.

6. With the help of a spatula, fold it gently to a roll from the side of stuffing and continue till end. Hold the end of folding towards the bottom side of the pan for 2-3 seconds to seal it properly.

