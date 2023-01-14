Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Man found dead in city

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the pavement of the capital's Gulistan Friday morning.
The deceased, aged around 40, was found lying on the pavement in front of Golap Shah Mazar.

On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.  
The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.
On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.  
The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.
On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.  
The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.
On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.  
The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.
On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.  
The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.
On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.  
The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.
On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.  
The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.
On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.  
The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.
On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.  
The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden investigated over classified documents
Man found dead in city
Thousands join Juma prayers  at Tongi
AL Central  Committee  meets today
Putin signals impatience over Ukraine war in commander switch
Withdraw power price hike   decision: Fakhrul
Nobel Laureate Kailash lashes out at Mujib, Russel's murderers
2 Indian ships visiting BD as part of defence partnership


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft