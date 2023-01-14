Man found dead in city

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the pavement of the capital's Gulistan Friday morning.

The deceased, aged around 40, was found lying on the pavement in front of Golap Shah Mazar.



On information, police went to the spot and took the man to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead around noon, said DMCH Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia.

The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue.

