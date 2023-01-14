Video
Thousands join Juma prayers  at Tongi

First Phase Of Bishwa Ijtema Begins

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Thousands of devotees from different countries of the world including Bangladesh offered Juma prayers together at Biswa Ijtema Maidan on the bank of river Turag in Tongi on Friday.
The leading Tablighi Jamaat Imam Maulana Zubair led the largest Friday gatherings at the Ijtema Maidan.
Thousands of people from different parts of the country and abroad are taking part in the Biswa Ijtema. They rushed to the Ijtema Maidan from the early morning to take part in the country's largest Juma prayers. Being unable to find a place on the main ground, thousands of Muslims offered prayers by standing on adjacent roads, footpaths, and empty spaces around the Ijtema ground. Many people offered Friday prayers by spreading mats, polythene, and newspapers on rooftops of houses, on

boats, and cars.
Earlier after dawn on Friday (January 13), the first phase of Biswa Ijtema officially began with the Aaam Bayan by Maulana Ziaul Huque of Bangladesh. The first phase will continue until Sunday (January 15). On that day, the first phase of the Biswa Ijtema will end with offering the last prayer (Akheri Munajat).
After Juma prayers, Maulana Ismail delivered speech while Maulana Zubair will delivered speeches after Asr, Maulana Ahmed and Omar Farooq delivered speeches after Magreb prayers.
This time the followers of Maulana Zubair participated in the first phase of the Biswa Ijtema. Foreign devotees as well as those from 64 districts of the country are taking part in it.
The second phase of Biswa Ijtema will officially begin next Friday (January 20). Maulana Saad followers of 64 districts of the country will take part in it. There will also be foreign devotees. Similarly, this year's (2023) Biswa Ijtema will end with Akheri Mubajat on January 22.


